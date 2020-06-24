Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

FELON VOTING-IOWA

Senate Democrats seek governor's felon voter order by July 4

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Senate Democrats are calling for Gov. Kim Reynolds to quickly sign an executive order allowing felons to vote once they have completed their sentences. But voting right experts say the details of her directive are just as important as the timing of her action. In a letter sent Wednesday, the 18 Democratic senators asked Reynolds to sign an order without exceptions or limitations by Independence Day. That would end Iowa’s status as the only state that disenfranchises all felons. Experts on voting rights and racial disparities said the way she frames the order will significantly impact the number of felons who will register and vote.

INMATE DEATH-CHARGES

Iowa inmate charged with murder in death of another inmate

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — An inmate at an Iowa prison in Fort Dodge has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of another inmate at the prison last week. The Des Moines Register reports that 44-year-old Eric Hall was charged in the June 14 death of 59-year-old Thomas Andrew Daleske, who was found dead in his cell. Authorities charged Hall on Tuesday, saying he confessed to killing Daleske. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office’s says Daleske died of strangulation with blunt force injuries to the head. Daleske had been imprisoned since 2000 on a 45-year sentence for child sexual abuse counts. Hall has been in prison since April 2019 for a string of burglaries.

DES MOINES HOMICIDE

Police investigate shooting death of Des Moines man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in a city park. Police say officers were called to Prospect Park around 8 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting and found a man critically injured with a gunshot wound. The man was later identified as 31-year-old Paye Blawou of Des Moines. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Police have not released information on what may have led to the shooting, and no arrested had been reported by Wednesday morning. Police say Blawou's death is the city's 13th homicide of 2020.

AP-US-MED-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-YOUNGER-CASES

Virus cases surging among the young, endangering the elderly

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Coronavirus infections are climbing rapidly among young Americans in a number of states where bars, stores and restaurants have reopened. It's a disturbing generational shift that not only puts young people in greater peril than many realize, but also poses an even bigger danger to the elders who cross their paths. National figures show that almost as soon as states began reopening, people 18 to 49 years old quickly became the age bracket most likely to be diagnosed with new cases. And although every age group saw an increase in cases during the first week in June, the numbers shot up fastest in this younger age group.

MEDICARE FRAUD-SENTENCE

Omaha man gets prison for more than $800K in Medicare fraud

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison and ordered to pay more than $809,000 in restitution for Medicare fraud he conducted in 16 states. Federal prosecutors say Nereus Sutko visited assisted-living facilities, retirement centers and low-income housing complexes in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and 12 other states. Prosecutors say he held pizza and ice cream parties at the facilities and convinced elderly people to sign up for Medicare-funded products he never delivered. Prosecutors say Sutko was paid more than $1.8 million by Medicare, Nebraska Medicaid and Iowa Medicaid, much of it based on fraudulent claims. Sutko pleaded guilty in December to health care fraud.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEAT PLANTS-IOWA

Iowa finds no violations at Tyson plant with deadly outbreak

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s workplace safety agency says an inspection didn’t uncover any violations at Tyson Foods’ largest pork processing plant, which employed several people who died after contracting the coronavirus. The Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration closed its investigation into the Tyson plant in Waterloo earlier this month without sanctioning the meat company.County officials and workers have alleged that in March and early April, Tyson workers did not have adequate personal protective equipment to stop the spread of the virus and were not social distancing. The company says it has taken numerous safety steps since then. Black Hawk County has said more than 1,000 of the Waterloo plant’s 2,800 workers had tested positive for the virus or antibodies by early May.