Metro IL QC, Bettendorf Transit, Davenport CitiBus to reinstate fares July 6

By Angela Rose
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Quad Cities (KWQC) - Metro IL QC, Davenport CitiBus and Bettendorf Transits suspended fares on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders.

Quad Cities MetroLINK said those fares will be reinstated on fixed route and paratransit operations beginning on July 6, 2020.

On all of the transit systems, a one-way adult fare is $1.00 and a one-way reduced fare for seniors, disabled and students is $.50. Children under the age of five ride at no cost with a paying adult.

Paratransit one-way fares are $1.75 for Iowa transit riders and $2.00 for Illinois transit riders. Personal Care Attendants ride at no cost on both systems.

The three public transit agencies have also taken on a list of procedures for safer operations. Below you can find a list of procedures QC MetroLINK sent TV6 in a news release:

Safety regarding cash, pass and ticket payment

In Illinois – Cash, monthly passes, and single use tickets will be accepted to ride Metro. Punch Passes will no longer be accepted. Passengers may switch out a new or partially punch passes for ticket books at the following days, times and locations:

  • July 1: Centre Station platform noon – 6 p.m.
  • July 2: District Station platform 8 – 10 a.m. & 2 – 4 p.m.
  • July 3: Centre Station platform 9 am – 2 p.m., East Pointe 1 – 4 p.m.
  • July 5: Centre Station platform 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

In Iowa – Cash, monthly passes, punch passes (BETT), tokens (DAV), and smart cards (DAV) will continue to be accepted.

In Illinois and Iowa – Paper transfers throughout the systems will continue to be accepted

Use of bus terminals

In Illinois– District Station, Centre Station, and East Pointe terminals will reopen July 6 with the following new hours. Check here for more info: https://www.gogreenmetro.com/389/Covid-19

In Iowa – the Ground Transportation Center will reopen July 6.

Rider and driver safety

In Illinois and Iowa– Clear driver panels are being installed throughout the fleets, to offer additional protection between employees and riders. Buses with the clear driver panels installed will board passengers from the front door. Those in service before the panels are installed will board passengers from the back.

In Illinois and Iowa – The three systems are working diligently to offer a clean and safe ride to the Quad Cities community. In addition to daily disinfecting of terminals and buses, the agencies ask that riders continue to wear a face covering while riding, stay home when sick and wash hands frequently.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

