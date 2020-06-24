Advertisement

Scott, Rock Island County health officials concerned about increase in COVID-19 cases

By Angela Rose
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Quad Cities (KWQC) -

The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition released a statement on Wednesday about the increase in coronavirus cases in the area.

In the statement, both Rock Island County and Scott County health officials said they’re keeping a close eye on the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Here are the recent numbers:

Scott County – Total of 473, an increase of 55 since last briefing on June 18

Total deaths in Scott County: 10

Rock Island County – 11 new cases Wednesday for a total of 833

Currently in hospital: 5

Total deaths in Rock Island County: 28

Rock Island County Health Department

Nita Ludwig, Rock Island County Health Department Administrator, said since Sunday the department has reported 37 cases, many of which are people in their 20s and 30s. Ludwig said up until recently, most younger people who tested positive were front-line, essential workers. Recently, the department’s contact tracing hasn’t found that to be a connection.

Ludwig said many patients became infected because they were being lax on social distancing and other public health advice. She said while younger people are more likely to recover easily from the virus, people they come in contact with might not.

As Illinois moves into a more-open Phase 4 on Friday, the Rock Island County Health Department is cautioning people to remember the following safety guidelines:

• Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

• Wear a face covering when you are away from home

• Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

Drive-through testing coming to Rock Island County

A community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will open in Rock Island on Monday, June 29. It is expected to remain open through Friday, July 10. However, testing will not be available on Saturday, July 4.

The site will be located at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Its hours of operation will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Any Illinois resident can get tested at community-based testing sites, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No doctor referral or appointment is needed at state-operated drive-through sites. However, photo identification is required. Testing is provided at no cost, but those with medical insurance may be asked to provide their insurance card.

There could be significant wait time due to the demand for this service.

Scott County Health Department

Amy Thoreson, Deputy Director of the Scott County Health Department, said the department reduced the number of press briefings due to the face that cases were remaining stable. However, Thoreson said while this is true, the department is carefully watching an increase in the number of cases being reported during the last week.

Thoreson said in the beginning of June, the department saw 2-4 cases being reported daily, but during the last week it has seen 8 or more being reported daily, with the last four days being in the double digits.

The Scott County Health Department is urging residents to consider COVID-19 when going about daily business and to take all precautions Ludwig mentioned above.

“Summer brings many opportunities for social gathering — please be smart, safe, and healthy as you make choices about the events you plan and the ones you attend,” said Thoreson. “Future activities such as school resuming and the ability to visit family in nursing homes depends on keeping the level of community spread low. Remember, your choices impact not only you, but your family, your friends, and your community.”

Scott County testing

The Scott County Test Iowa site located at NorthPark Mall in Davenport is still open for testing. However, walk-ins are not accepted at this site. In order for Iowa residents to be tested there, they need to log onto www.TestIowa.gov, complete an assessment, and schedule an appointment.

Blood supply low

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC) is calling on blood donors to step forward in support of the local blood supply.

Kirby Winn, the center’s Manager of Public Relations, said the need is being driven by increasing levels of activity at local hospitals and a high number of blood drive cancellations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donors can schedule an appointment to give blood at any MVRBC Donor Center or mobile blood drive by calling 800-747-5401, scheduling online at www.bloodcenterimpact.org, or via the IMPACT mobile app (//www.bloodcenter.org/app).

