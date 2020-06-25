Advertisement

Ceremony to be held for Bettendorf High School sophomore who passed away unexpectedly

By Angela Rose
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A ceremony to remember the life of a Bettendorf High School student who passed away unexpectedly will be held this Saturday.

Tyler Hurd died from natural causes on Wednesday, June 24, according to Bettendorf High School Principal Joy Kelly who shared a letter with parents and guardians.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at TouVelle Stadium.

Those who plan on attending are asked to maintain 6 feet of social distancing and wear a mask. Masks will be provided to those who don’t have one.

The Hurd family also asks those who are attending to wear Bettendorf apparel and bring blankets to sit on.

Hurd had just finished his sophomore year and was involved in track, cross country, Bettendorf/Pleasant Valley youth baseball, Lumberkings and BHS baseball.

He was also the founder of the BHS ping pong club. Hurd was also actively involved with his church, St. Paul’s Lutheran.

Hurd is survived by his parents, Jason and Tami, and his older brother Bryan, who graduated from BHS in 2019. He is also survived by his grandparents and several uncles, aunts and cousins.

Counselors will be available for Bettendorf High School students to talk to on campus from noon to 2 p.m. Friday. In order to make an appointment, the BHS principal asks that you call 332-7001.

Students can meet with the counselor individually or with a few classmates. Students are asked to enter through the main office doors, to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

