Clinton woman arrested after multi-vehicle crash in Davenport

Kayln Renee Fonner, 27, of Clinton was booked into the Scott County Jail Wednesday on charges of first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and eluding, a serious misdemeanor.
Kayln Renee Fonner, 27, of Clinton was booked into the Scott County Jail Wednesday on charges of first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and eluding, a serious misdemeanor.
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton woman was arrested Wednesday night after police say she fled from police in a stolen pickup truck and was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Davenport.

Kayln Renee Fonner, 27, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and eluding, a serious misdemeanor.

She also is wanted out of Muscatine and Clinton counties, according to online jail records.

Bond was set Thursday morning at $10,000 cash or surety. She has a preliminary hearing July 2, court records show.

Davenport police responded around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, for a report of a vehicle that had been stolen.

According to an arrest affidavit, Fonner was seen driving a maroon GMC pickup truck without the permission of the owner. She later admitted she got inside the vehicle, located the keys inside, and drove off after seeing that the vehicle was unoccupied and unlocked, according to the affidavit.

An officer, who was in an unmarked patrol car, attempted to stop the vehicle. Fonner then drove off after seeing the officer, according to the affidavit.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Fonner was northbound on Grand Avenue when she ran a stoplight and was struck by a westbound vehicle.

The stolen truck continued northbound and rolled on its passenger side and struck two other vehicles, one of which was parked, according to the crash report.

Two people, a 29-year-old man and a three-year-old child, were transported to Genesis East by Medic EMS, according to the crash report.

The crash remains under investigation.

