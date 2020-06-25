Advertisement

‘Connect Illinois’ bringing broadband internet to Henry County

By Spencer Maki
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Broadband internet access is coming to Henry County. It's part of Connect Illinois, an over $400 million initiative to bring high-speed broadband internet access to all parts of the state by 2024.

"This is historic. Connect Illinois is the largest state matching grant program for broadband development in the nation's history," Gov. Pritzker said at an announcement at Olson Acres farm in Geneseo on Wednesday.

According to the governor, the first round of $50 million in state grants are matched by $65 million in non-state funding. The $115 million expands access for more than 26,000 homes, businesses, farms, and community institutions across the state.

"Our $400 million will be more than doubled with funds from private partner, the federal government, local governments," Gov. Pritzker said.

As part of the $50 million in grants, $5 million is going towards a broadband internet project by Geneseo Communications.

"Our $5 million investment here in Western Illinois, matched by Geneseo Communication's own $8.4 in funds, will install fiber that will enable precision agriculture at farms like the Olson's," Michael Negron, Acting Director for the Illinois Dept. of Economic & Community Development said.

The project in Henry County will provide high-speed internet to 3,700 businesses, farms, homes, and community centers. An estimated 40 percent of farmers lack reliable internet access.

"High speed internet access is just as important for a farm family like the Olson's here as it is for a large corporation in a Chicago high-rise," Mike McClain, President and CEO for Geneseo Communications, said.

Gov. Pritzker said reliable internet is important for all people in the state. According to the governor, the COVID-19 pandemic made that more apparent than ever before.

"Connect Illinois is about the right of all of our communities to access healthcare, and education, and economic opportunity. In the 21st century, all of those rights are tied in some way to digital connectivity," Gov. Pritzker said.

Applicants were eligible for up to $5 million per project and required to provide a funding match of at least 50 percent.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs professional licensure bill

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday signed a bill that will ease professional licensing requirements.

News

Davenport Star Spangled Extravaganza to be held July 3

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
You can view the 9:30 p.m. fireworks from Centennial Park, LeClaire Park and Modern Woodmen Park.

News

Eight more people test positive for coronavirus in Rock Island County

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Eight more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Rock Island County, bringing the total number of cases to 841, the Rock Island County Health Department reported Thursday.

News

Illinois health officials report 894 new COVID-19 cases, 41 additional deaths

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH has reported a total of 139,434 cases, including 6,810 deaths.

Latest News

News

Twelve indicted on federal gun, drug charges

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Twelve people, all convicted felons, are facing 28 criminal charges in federal court as part of drug and gun investigations, United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum said Thursday.

News

Clinton woman arrested after multi-vehicle crash in Davenport

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Clinton woman was arrested Wednesday night after police say she fled from police in a stolen pickup truck and was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Davenport.

News

Iowa surpasses 27,000 coronavirus cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iowa has surpassed 27,000, Iowa Department of Public Health officials reported Thursday.

News

Government Bridge will close Saturday for maintenance

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Government Bridge will be closed for maintenance from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, the Rock Island Arsenal said on its Facebook page.

News

Scott, Rock Island County health officials concerned about increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Saharan Dust Plume Heading Towards Parts Of Illinois and Iowa This Weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Dust from the Saharan Desert in Africa will arrive in the QCA this weekend.