Davenport Star Spangled Extravaganza to be held July 3

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport’s Star Spangled Extravaganza will be held on Friday, July 3rd.

City officials said you can view the 9:30 p.m. fireworks from Centennial Park, LeClaire Park and Modern Woodmen Park.

There will be food trucks located in the parking lot just west of the Skybridge.

“I look forward to a great night of fireworks and a celebration of America, but I also strongly encourage everyone who joins us along the riverfront to properly social distance for everyone’s health and safety,” said Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, in a news release.

Below you can find a map of parking lots and ramps as well as the traffic plan.

The following are instructions Davenport city officials provided to TV6 in a news release:

Riverfront construction will limit parking south of the railroad tracks. Visitors are encouraged to use the downtown parking ramps for free.

Parking will be allowed only in the parking lots north and west of Modern Woodmen Park and the lot that is directly west of the ballpark, as well as lots at The River’s Edge and Freight House. Parking in Centennial Park is not allowed since it has been designated as a viewing area. Access to the Marquette Street boat ramp via Gaines Street will be allowed.

Due to ongoing construction, parking at the River’s Edge and the lot to the west of Modern Woodmen Park is only accessible via Gaines Street. The Freight House lot and the lot on the north side of Modern Woodmen Park are accessible only via Western Avenue.

There are several active construction zones located along the riverfront. These areas will be suckered and Davenport city officials remind the public to not go into those construction zones.

Following Davenport’s Star Spangled Extravaganza, traffic exiting from Gaines Street will only be permitted to go west on River Drive to Division Street before being allowed north. Traffic exiting the Modern Woodmen Park lot at Western Avenue will only be allowed to go east, then either up Brady Street or continue east on River Drive.

