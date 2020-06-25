East Moline police seek suspect in liquor store theft

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they say stole items from a liquor store.

Police say on May 30, the woman pictured entered 4 Star Discount Liquor, 1818 18th Ave., and stole a bottle of juice and a bottle of tequila. She struggled with the store clerk on the way out.

The woman and a male left in a dark-colored four-door Sedan.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the woman to call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

