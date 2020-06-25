Eight more people test positive for coronavirus in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Eight more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Rock Island County, bringing the total number of cases to 841, the Rock Island County Health Department reported Thursday.

As of Thursday, 28 people have died from the virus, the health department said. Six people are currently hospitalized.

The news cases include a man in his 90s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 50s, two women in their 30s, a woman in her 20s. All isolating at home, the health department said.

