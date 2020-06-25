Family of Rock River boating accident victims wants change at Steel Dam

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -

16-year-old Alex Ravelingeen and 21-year-old Alondra Acosta (Rosas) died in a boating accident on the Rock River in Milan on June 14.

"They had so much to show the world," said Alex's mother Adrienne Ravelingeen.

Ravelingeen was on a boat with his cousin Gabriel, Gabriel's wife Alondra, and her 15-year-old brother. Their boat lost power after launching and floated toward the Steel Dam, but the current was too strong and it went over the dam.

"They went out to have a good time. We all wonder. Alex was afraid of the water. We always wonder what made him go out that day," said Ravelingeen.

She told TV6 Gabriel was a role model for her son. Ravelingeen said he looked up to his dad and uncles, but his cousin Gabriel had always been someone who was like a brother figure.

Ravelingeen said, "I finally let him go. Go to be the man he was going to be... the man he was becoming. To go out -- to trust him because he was so trustworthy."

“Gabriel knew “I have to lead this young man on a good path and to show him.” He was doing what I asked. I couldn’t ask for anything more out of my nephew and he’s what I have left,” said Ravelingeen.

Ravelingeen said her son was "the sweetest kid. He would help you out," she said, "he would always try to find a way. He was a protector."

"He would stay up at night to protect the house while we slept," she said. "He loved his sisters, his aunts, his cousins, everybody, and he loved his Xbox. He loved every night going on with his cousin Gabriel."

Alex was one of six siblings, said Ravelingeen, the only boy. He loved his sisters Destiny, Nina, Autum, Isabelle, Sofia, and Alex, she said.

Ravelingeen said her son enjoyed making everyone smile and laugh. “He was just loving. He wanted the good things in life like we all do. He was loving,” she said.

Her niece Alondra, she said, was an incredible mom to her 11-month-old son, Matthew.

Acosta’s (Rosas) husband shared with TV6, “She was a beautiful person inside and out, definitely a family person she was and is an amazing mother to our baby boy and an amazing wife always smiling always making me happy and loved!”

"Alondra wanted to be the best mom," said Ravelingeen. "Oh my gosh, she was and still is because she's up there now with Alex."

As their family works to cope with the pain caused by the tragic accident, they want to see change happen at the Steel Dam

"I lost my son, I lost my niece. Nobody should suffer like this. I lay at night and I smell him, I hear him, nobody no more should ever have to go through this. I just want him back," she said.

Sergeant Anthony Petreikis of the Illinois Conservation Police told TV6 the Steel Dam has caused problems for many years, leading to accidents. Some of them have been fatal.

"I will be retiring soon, and there's nothing more frustrating for me than this dam," Petreikis said.

Ravelingeen had a strong message for officials, "Don't wait for this to happen again. Enough."

She said, "they were doing what they were supposed to. They were following the rules, but the rules were broken for them many years ago and it has not changed."

All four on board the vessel were wearing lifejackets, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

"This has to be done now," said Ravelingeen. "It should have been done before and the time before that."

She said, “we can’t wait for a tree to come down the river. A tree, no more. The roots of our family have been uplifted and are gone. They’ll never be placed in the same spot again.”

"We have to handle this now. We could have handled this yesterday but we waited and look what waiting got us. Another family grieving," said Ravelingeen.

Ravelingeen said she wants Alex and Alondra to be remembered for the incredible people they were and are. She said Alex loved working a trade, but he also wanted to be a detective.

“He goes, I want to be a detective. Alex wanted the reason behind everything. So now, this is me being his detective. I’ve got to find the answers for him to find the case. It is wrongful what happened but it needs to be handled,” said Ravelingeen.

Speaking about Acosta (Rosas), Ravelingeen said, “this is the way I see it, you’re a mother down here still. You will always be. You’ve got my son, you will be a mother to my son and I’m gonna be a mother to your son as much as I can until my calling day.”

Ravelingeen said Acosta (Rosas) son will always know the kind of person she was. “He’ll know exactly who she was. The loving person, the kind person,” she said. “Just so giving just to see anybody smile. How could you not want that in this world?”

A GoFundMe has been set up for both victims involved in the fatal accident.

You can visit the pages set up for each by clicking on their names, Alex Ravelingeen and Alondra Acosta (Rosas).

