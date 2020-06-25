Advertisement

First Alert Forecast

Mostly sunny and warmer Thursday
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

After showers and a few thunderstorms diminish during the evening we'll be left with clear skies overnight and lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Thursday looks

mostly sunny with highs back to the low to mid 80s and a bit more humidity. Thursday night we could see some post midnight thundershowers. Friday will bring

another round of showers and storms and warmer temps in the upper 80s. Some of the storms, which will mainly develop in the afternoon and evening hours could

bring severe weather to the QCA and there is already a Level 2 out of 5 risk for that. The weekend could end up mainly dry but it will remain warm with highs

well into the 80s. More showers and storms will be possible into early next week with highs remaining in the 80s.

TONIGHT: SCT. EVENING T-STORMS. CLEARING OVERNIGHT. LOW: 59°. WIND: NW/SW - 5

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & WARMER. HIGH: 84°. WIND: W/SW 5-10

FRIDAY: AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND STORMS. WARMER. HIGH: 88°

Warmer Thursday
Warmer Thursday(KWQC)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Sunny & warmer today.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
After showers in the evening we'll clear out Wednesday night with sun on tap for Thursday

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago
Warming to the mid 80s Thursday

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT
Few Evening Showers

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:08 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
Sunny with a few showers late this afternoon.

Weather

More Heavy Rain Over the Next Five To Seven Days

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:43 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
A front will stall over the area late Friday and into this weekend. This will be the focal point of periods of showers and thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast test

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT
Latest Forecast

Weather

Breezy Conditions Today & Tomorrow

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 7:03 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
You've seen the wind farms all over our area, but have you ever thought about how much energy they produce?

Weather

July Outlook Warmer Than Normal

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:44 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
July outlook for most of the midwest is warm with near normal precipitation.

Weather

More "comfy" weather arrives Tuesday!

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Lower humidity arriving from Canada helps make Tuesday feel more comfortable