First Alert Forecast

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sunshine and near normal temps in the mid 80s are on tap for our Thursday. Active and more humid weather is on the way this weekend and all of next week. Look for a warm front to push north on Friday morning. Along with it will be a few showers and storms in the morning, but the main show will be in the evening and after sunset. A cold front will arrive with showers and storms and gusty winds. Right now the biggest threat will be flash flooding as areas with heavy rain earlier this week could see another 1″+. Ahead of the cold front we will have highs near 90 area wide and heat indices in near 100 degrees. The front will stall south of the area by Saturday afternoon leading to dry conditions from midday Saturday through Sunday night. Storms will re-enter the area Sunday night and continent to be a daily occurrence with temps generally in the mid 80s each afternoon.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 86°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 67°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Warm with late day storms. High: 90°.

