Advertisement

First Alert Forecast

Mostly sunny and warmer Thursday
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sunshine and near normal temps in the mid 80s are on tap for our Thursday. Active and more humid weather is on the way this weekend and all of next week. Look for a warm front to push north on Friday morning. Along with it will be a few showers and storms in the morning, but the main show will be in the evening and after sunset. A cold front will arrive with showers and storms and gusty winds. Right now the biggest threat will be flash flooding as areas with heavy rain earlier this week could see another 1″+. Ahead of the cold front we will have highs near 90 area wide and heat indices in near 100 degrees. The front will stall south of the area by Saturday afternoon leading to dry conditions from midday Saturday through Sunday night. Storms will re-enter the area Sunday night and continent to be a daily occurrence with temps generally in the mid 80s each afternoon.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 86°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 67°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Warm with late day storms. High: 90°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
After showers in the evening we'll clear out Wednesday night with sun on tap for Thursday

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
After showers in the evening we'll clear out Wednesday night with sun on tap for Thursday

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago
Warming to the mid 80s Thursday

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT
Few Evening Showers

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:08 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
Sunny with a few showers late this afternoon.

Weather

More Heavy Rain Over the Next Five To Seven Days

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:43 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
A front will stall over the area late Friday and into this weekend. This will be the focal point of periods of showers and thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast test

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT
Latest Forecast

Weather

Breezy Conditions Today & Tomorrow

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 7:03 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
You've seen the wind farms all over our area, but have you ever thought about how much energy they produce?

Weather

July Outlook Warmer Than Normal

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:44 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
July outlook for most of the midwest is warm with near normal precipitation.

Weather

More "comfy" weather arrives Tuesday!

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Lower humidity arriving from Canada helps make Tuesday feel more comfortable