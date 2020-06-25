DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

After showers and a few thunderstorms diminish during the evening we'll be left with clear skies overnight and lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Thursday looks

mostly sunny with highs back to the low to mid 80s and a bit more humidity. Thursday night we could see some post midnight thundershowers. Friday will bring

another round of showers and storms and warmer temps in the upper 80s. Some of the storms, which will mainly develop in the afternoon and evening hours could

bring severe weather to the QCA and there is already a Level 2 out of 5 risk for that. The weekend could end up mainly dry but it will remain warm with highs

well into the 80s. More showers and storms will be possible into early next week with highs remaining in the 80s.

TONIGHT: SCT. EVENING T-STORMS. CLEARING OVERNIGHT. LOW: 59°. WIND: NW/SW - 5

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & WARMER. HIGH: 84°. WIND: W/SW 5-10

FRIDAY: AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND STORMS. WARMER. HIGH: 88°

Warmer Thursday (KWQC)

