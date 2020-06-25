Advertisement

‘Gone with the Wind’ returns to HBO Max with disclaimer

HBO Max decided to remove &amp;quot;Gone with the Wind&amp;quot; from its library in the wake of police brutality protests prompted by the death of George Floyd. It will eventually return to the service with &amp;quot;a discussion of its historical context.&amp;quot; (Source: WarnerMedia)
HBO Max decided to remove &amp;quot;Gone with the Wind&amp;quot; from its library in the wake of police brutality protests prompted by the death of George Floyd. It will eventually return to the service with &amp;quot;a discussion of its historical context.&amp;quot; (Source: WarnerMedia) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Gone with the wind” is back on HBO Max, but it is not alone.

The streaming platform made the 1939 film available for viewing on Tuesday, but it also added two additional videos to address the inaccurate and racist historical depictions in the movie: “‘Gone With the Wind:' A Complicated Legacy” and “Hattie McDaniel: What a Character!” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In an introduction to the movie, TCM host Jacqueline Stewart denounces the misrepresentations while examining the film’s historical context.

HBO Max pulled the movie from its platform temporarily two weeks ago amid anti-racism protests following the death of George Floyd.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Police save man trapped in raging waters in Conn.

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Police save man trapped in raging waters in Connecticut.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs professional licensure bill

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday signed a bill that will ease professional licensing requirements.

News

Davenport Star Spangled Extravaganza to be held July 3

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
You can view the 9:30 p.m. fireworks from Centennial Park, LeClaire Park and Modern Woodmen Park.

National

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
The Chicks also released a new video for their new song, "March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.

Latest News

National Politics

Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus stimulus payments to dead people

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Nearly 1.1 million coronavirus relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people, a government watchdog reported Thursday.

National

Police save man trapped in raging waters in Connecticut

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
Police save man trapped in raging waters in Connecticut

National

US job market’s modest improvement may be stalling

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Now, a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases is threatening to derail what had looked like the start of an economic recovery.

News

Eight more people test positive for coronavirus in Rock Island County

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Eight more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Rock Island County, bringing the total number of cases to 841, the Rock Island County Health Department reported Thursday.

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.

National

Valedictorian never missed day of school

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
Mount Vernon, New York, valedictorian has never missed a day of school.