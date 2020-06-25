Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Boy, 7, recovering from shark attack at Fla. beach, his mother says

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WSVN/CNN) - A 7-year-old Florida boy received 19 stitches after he was bitten in the leg by what his mother believes may have been a bull shark on a trip to the beach.

The 7-year-old, only identified as Jacob, sustained three wounds to his leg Monday after he says he went into the water at Homestead Bayfront Park in Homestead, Florida, and an animal bit him.

“All we saw was the blood coming down,” said Jacob’s mother, only identified as Ethel.

When 7-year-old Jacob was bitten by what his mother believes was a bull shark, he didn’t shed a tear, despite wounds that required 19 stitches.
When 7-year-old Jacob was bitten by what his mother believes was a bull shark, he didn’t shed a tear, despite wounds that required 19 stitches.(Source: WSVN/CNN)

Ethel says when Jacob was attacked, he didn’t shed a tear. Lifeguards quickly gave him medical attention, and he was then taken to the hospital, where he got 19 stitches.

"He was cool, calm and collect[ed]. I, on the other hand, was a mess," Ethel said.

By the markings left behind, Jacob’s mother believes a small bull shark may have been responsible for her son’s injuries. Fishing Capt. Stan Staffan agrees.

"When the water gets warm, the fish get pretty active," Staffan said. "Always be aware of your surroundings."

Jacob’s mother says she wanted to get the message out to other parents bringing their kids to the park. She says the attack was no one’s fault, but she wants to make sure parents keep a close eye on their children when they’re in the water.

"I just don't want anyone to have a false sense of security that they think because it's closed off that they're safe there," she said. "Had that been a toddler, it would have been a lot worse."

Neither Jacob nor his mom hold a grudge against the animal that bit him, but the 7-year-old says his grandmother has her own plans if they ever catch it.

"To fry it and chop it up and eat it," he said.

Although Jacob is in good spirits after the attack, he says he will more than likely stick to the swimming pool once healed.

Copyright 2020 WSVN, Family photos via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police save man trapped in raging waters in Conn.

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Police save man trapped in raging waters in Connecticut.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs professional licensure bill

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday signed a bill that will ease professional licensing requirements.

News

Davenport Star Spangled Extravaganza to be held July 3

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
You can view the 9:30 p.m. fireworks from Centennial Park, LeClaire Park and Modern Woodmen Park.

National

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
The Chicks also released a new video for their new song, "March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.

Latest News

National Politics

Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus stimulus payments to dead people

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Nearly 1.1 million coronavirus relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people, a government watchdog reported Thursday.

National

Police save man trapped in raging waters in Connecticut

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
Police save man trapped in raging waters in Connecticut

National

US job market’s modest improvement may be stalling

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Now, a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases is threatening to derail what had looked like the start of an economic recovery.

News

Eight more people test positive for coronavirus in Rock Island County

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Eight more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Rock Island County, bringing the total number of cases to 841, the Rock Island County Health Department reported Thursday.

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.

National

Valedictorian never missed day of school

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
Mount Vernon, New York, valedictorian has never missed a day of school.