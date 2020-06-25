House struck by gunfire Wednesday night in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating after a house was struck by gunfire Wednesday night.

Officers responded at 11:32 p.m. to the 300 block of East 14th Street and found several spent shell casings in the middle of the street while canvassing the area.

No injuries were reported. No other information was released.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.