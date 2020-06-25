Advertisement

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs professional licensure bill

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.((Courtesy of the Office of the Governor of Iowa))
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday signed a bill that will ease professional licensing requirements.

“H.F. 2627 embodies the idea that Opportunity Lives Here,” Reynolds said in a media release. “This legislation is a major and meaningful step forward in reforming professional licensing in our state so that Iowans and individuals moving to Iowa can find success. I want to thank the Iowa Legislature for their efforts.”

Reynolds said the bill creates additional pathways and removes barriers to professional licensure.

That includes:

· Allowing new Iowa residents with an out-of-state license to use their skills and training in the same licensed profession here in Iowa without additional red tape.

· Recognizing three years of work experience as a substitute for any education, training and work experience requirements

· Waiving initial licensing fees for first-time applicants of families earning less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

· Creating a uniform standard of review for denial of licensure based on a person’s conviction history.

