Iowa State University Details Plans For On-Campus Learning In Fall

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State University officials announced plans for how students will return to campus in the fall with the Coronavirus still circulating. School officials are announcing a social responsibility program called “Cyclones Care” to encourage and incentivize compliance with mitigation strategies on campus and in the community.

The university will reduce its overall campus density and face coverings or shields will be given to all students, faculty and staff and will be required in classrooms, offices and areas where physical distancing is not possible. Physical distancing will be encouraged for all campus activities. Everyone on campus will also be asked to conduct daily health self-checks for COVID-19 symptoms, including fevers.

Other safety measures include reducing classroom capacity to fifty percent and large lecture-based classes will be online only.

Iowa State had previously announced changes for football in the fall. Capacity at Jack Trice Stadium will be limited to fifty percent. Officials are also working on ways to ease fan congestion and contact for fans entering the football stadium on game day.

University officials say health and safety are a top priority for Iowa State and they will continue to discuss mitigation strategies to limit the risk and spread of COVID-19.

(KWQC)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.