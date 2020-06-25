Iowa surpasses 27,000 coronavirus cases

(KWQC) - The State Public Health Emergency Declaration proclamation is in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iowa has surpassed 27,000, Iowa Department of Public Health officials reported Thursday.

According to the state’s website, 461 new cases and four deaths were reported between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

That brings the statewide total to 27,062 cases and 694 deaths. Of the confirmed cases, 6,901 have a pre-existing condition.

Officials reported Thursday that 275,442 Iowans have been tested for the virus and 16,926 people have recovered.

The state’s website reports the data in real-time.

The breakdown of local cases includes:

· Scott, 497 confirmed cases (11,028 tested); 10 deaths; 390 recovered.

· Muscatine, 595 confirmed cases (4,123 tested); 43 deaths; 512 recovered.

· Louisa, 355 confirmed cases (1,353 tested); 13 deaths; 289 recovered.

· Des Moines, 80 confirmed cases (2,460 tested); two deaths; 62 recovered.

· Henry, 80 confirmed cases (1,502 tested); three deaths; 70 recovered.

· Lee, 44 confirmed cases (1,666 tested); one death; 33 recovered.

· Jackson, 21 confirmed cases (1,028) tested); no deaths; 13 recovered.

· Clinton, 80, confirmed cases (2,800 tested); one death; 67 recovered.

· Cedar, 68 confirmed cases (1,442 tested); one death; 50 recovered.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday signed a new proclamation continuing the Public Health Disaster Emergency for 30 days. The proclamation was set to expire at 11:59 p.m Thursday.

