Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GAMES CANCELED

COVID-19 cases led to suspension of games at Iowa ballpark

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two high school baseball games scheduled for Thursday at Principal Park in Des Moines will not be played after officials said a ballpark staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Officials with the park, which is home to the Triple-A minor league Iowa Cubs, say all staff at the ballpark will now undergo testing for COVID-19. Ankeny Christian and Orient Macksburg, as well as Indianola and Gilbert, had been scheduled to play at the park. When it resumed high school baseball games earlier this month, Iowa became the first state in the nation to bring back high school athletics in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

ELECTION 2020-CANVASSING

Campaigning finds a new normal as door-knocking resumes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic isn't going away anytime soon, but political campaigns are forging ahead with in-person organizing. The pandemic upended elections this year, forcing campaigns to shift organizing activities almost entirely online and compelling both parties to reconfigure their conventions. President Donald Trump decided to move the Republican National Convention to Florida after a spat with North Carolina's governor over that state's pace of reopening. Democrats will hold almost all of their convention virtually. But even as some states see record increases in infection rates, Republicans and Democrats are getting back to the in-person door-knocking that took a pause at the start of the pandemic.

FELON VOTING-IOWA

Senate Democrats seek governor's felon voter order by July 4

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Senate Democrats are calling for Gov. Kim Reynolds to quickly sign an executive order allowing felons to vote once they have completed their sentences. But voting right experts say the details of her directive are just as important as the timing of her action. In a letter sent Wednesday, the 18 Democratic senators asked Reynolds to sign an order without exceptions or limitations by Independence Day. That would end Iowa’s status as the only state that disenfranchises all felons. Experts on voting rights and racial disparities said the way she frames the order will significantly impact the number of felons who will register and vote.

GRINNELL STANDOFF

Man arrested after 7-hour police standoff, multiple fires

GRINNELL, Iowa (AP) — Police in east-central Iowa have arrested a man after an hourslong standoff in which the man was accused of shooting at officers and setting his farmstead on fire. Television station KCCI reports that the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office was called around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday to a home about four miles southeast of Grinnell. Sheriff's officials say they made contact with 49-year-old Dwaine Anthony Bauman, who became aggressive and fired a gun several times. Authorities say he set fire to his home, two vehicles, a barn and almost 100 bales of hay. All were destroyed. Bauman was arrested shortly after 9 p.m. and charged him with three counts of second-degree arson and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

DES MOINES HOMICIDE

Police make arrest in shooting death of Des Moines man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man in a Des Moines city park. Police say they arrested 20-year-old Lee Targblor, of Des Moines, on Wednesday in the Tuesday night death of 31-year-old Paye Blawou, of Des Moines. Targblor was being held in the Polk County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, although that charge could be upgraded. Police say officers were called to Prospect Park around 8 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting and found Blawou critically injured with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

INMATE DEATH-CHARGES

Iowa inmate charged with murder in death of another inmate

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — An inmate at an Iowa prison in Fort Dodge has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of another inmate at the prison last week. The Des Moines Register reports that 44-year-old Eric Hall was charged in the June 14 death of 59-year-old Thomas Andrew Daleske, who was found dead in his cell. Authorities charged Hall on Tuesday, saying he confessed to killing Daleske. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office’s says Daleske died of strangulation with blunt force injuries to the head. Daleske had been imprisoned since 2000 on a 45-year sentence for child sexual abuse counts. Hall has been in prison since April 2019 for a string of burglaries.