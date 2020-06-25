LULAC Iowa leader says group supports BLM

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The state director of LULAC Iowa says his group supports the Black Lives Matter movement, and that Latinos have many of the same goals.

“We want to take a stand against hate and violence. It’s in our communities, it’s in our schools, in our neighborhoods,” said Nick Salazar.

“While there are folks talking about defunding the police, those conversations may look different in our own communities where we are at. Maybe that involves taking and reappropriating the funds and putting it towards other sectors of the community such as mental health or drug abuse.”

Salazar says improving the community is up to everyone who lives in it.

“If you see someone acting racist at the store, stand up for them. If you see implicit bias call them out on it and that’s really, everyone has the power and the responsibility to take a stand against it in our community and that’s what people can actually start doing right now.”

