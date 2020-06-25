Advertisement

Niabi Zoo to reopen Friday for members, Saturday for general public

New ticketing process and visiting guidelines in place
By Angela Rose
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Niabi Zoo announced it will reopen to its members on Friday, June 26 and to the general public on Saturday, June 27.

“We are very excited to be able to welcome guests back to the Zoo!” said Director, Lee Jackson, in a news release. “It’s been a long difficult period for the zoo and we’re anxious to start the road back to normal”.

Now that Illinois is moving into Phase 4 of its COVID-19 response plan, Niabi Zoo will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity. There will be other temporary restrictions in place.

Niabi Zoo members and pass holders must now reserve timed tickets online at NiabiZoo.com prior to visiting. This will help the zoo maintain and monitor its capacity.

Guests can choose between two, daily three-hour time frames: 9 a.m. to noon, with the last entry at 11 a.m. or from noon to 3 p.m., with the last entry being at 2 p.m.

“We can’t wait to welcome the Quad City community back to the zoo but we want to make sure we are doing so with the safety of our staff, animals and loyal guest in mind,” said Jackson.

Niabi Zoo sent TV6 its safety response plan which includes the following:

· Increased sanitation schedules in high touchpoint areas.

· Face covering requirements for staff and guests inside open buildings, restrooms, and anytime groups or individuals may be closer than 6ft.

· Public health reminders for guests online and in the zoo including social distancing floor markers and safety signage.

· Modifications and closures to all indoor exhibits, some attractions and amenities as required by State guidelines.

· Hand washing and sanitation stations installed around the zoo.

“Even with these temporary restrictions in place there are still lots of exciting new things to see on your visit” said Jackson. “We have three new outdoor exhibits featuring Binturong, Eurasian Eagle Owl, and our fab four fennec fox pups born earlier this year. As restrictions are lifted even more new and exciting additions will be unveiled”.

The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days per week, with the last entry at 2 p.m.

Its full list of reopening guidelines and closures can be found on the Niabi Zoo website, where you can plan your visit.

Reopening Guidelines

#Niabi is NOW OPEN! 🎉🦒🎊 June 26 we will open to members only, starting June 27 we will be open to the public seven days per week. We’re so excited to welcome you back to Niabi– and we are keeping safety a priority. To meet capacity requirements, all guests, including Niabi members and Zooseum passholders, must now reserve timed tickets prior to visiting. When you make your reservation, you can choose from 2 daily 3-hour timeframes: 9 a.m. to noon and noon to 3 p.m. To make your reservations and learn more about what we're doing to keep you safe, please visit: https://www.niabizoo.com/coronaresponse/

Posted by Niabi Zoo on Thursday, June 25, 2020

