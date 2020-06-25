Police investigating robbery at Davenport convenience store

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a convenience store Wednesday night.

Officers responded at 11:31 p.m. to Kwik Shop, 2242 E. 12th St., and learned a man had gone into the store and demanded money from the clerk while indicating he had a weapon.

He left the store on foot after receiving an undetermined amount of money, police said in a media release.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

