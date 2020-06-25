Advertisement

Police looking for man wanted on drug charge

The Moline Police Department are looking for Jordan Ashby, 20, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

He is 5-feet-8-inches tall, 192 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police ask anyone with information to call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

