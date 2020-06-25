Police looking for man wanted on drug charge

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

The Moline Police Department are looking for Jordan Ashby, 20, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

He is 5-feet-8-inches tall, 192 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police ask anyone with information to call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

