Police seek to identify suspect in East Moline battery

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a battery earlier this month.

Police say on June 11, the man pictured in the striped shirt entered Leaf N Liquor, 4145 7th St., and punched another customer in the face over a vehicle damage dispute.

The suspect left the area prior to police arrival.

Police ask anyone with information to call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

