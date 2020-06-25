Illinois cancels Tug Fest 2020, Iowa still holding modified event

Quad Cities (KWQC) - Tug Fest Illinois posted on its Facebook on Wednesday letting Quad Citians know the Port Byron Tug Fest will be canceled this summer.

In the post, safety amid COVID-19 was mentioned as the main concern.

Tug Fest Illinois said it looks forward to holding the next Port Byron Tug Fest on August 12th-14th, 2021.

Following the Tug Fest Illinois Facebook post, Tug Fest Iowa posted on Facebook as well mentioning it will still hold its event on a “modified level.”

Tug Fest Iowa said it is working to plan a tug of war on land.

