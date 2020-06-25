Rock Island Labor Day Parade canceled

ROCK ISLAND (KWQC) -

Another Quad City tradition is taking a hiatus because of the coronavirus. The City of Rock Island just announced it is not possible to safely hold the annual Labor Day Parade and is cancelling this year’s event.

The city says it based its decision on the most recent guidance and the associated risks. The Citizen of the Year awards are also cancelled.

