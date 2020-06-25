Advertisement

Saharan Dust Plume Heading Towards Parts Of Illinois and Iowa This Weekend

The dust could produce some very picturesque sunrise and sunsets in the QCA
Saharan dust seen on NOAA GOES-16 Satellite on 6/24
Saharan dust seen on NOAA GOES-16 Satellite on 6/24(College of Dupage & NOAA)
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A large swath of dust has been traveling across the Atlantic ocean this week. The dust has spread into the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico and now will take aim at the midwest this weekend.

The dust originated over the Saharan desert, which is typical in the late spring and early summer and is known as the Saharan dust layer. The dust travels across the Atlantic ocean in three to five days typically. However, this particular dust cloud is very dense and large compared to normal. It brought hazy conditions to the Caribbean earlier this week.

The dust is typically anywhere from 5,000 feet to 20,000 feet up in the atmosphere. This normally yields colorful sunrise and sunsets with dust particles scattering the sunlight in all different directions.

The dust plume will pull into the Gulf late tonight and into Friday and move north into the midwest this weekend. It will enter an area with moisture so some of the dust will fall out of the clouds with rainfall. This should make the dust cloud thinner by the time it rolls into QCA this weekend.

The Saharan dust layer is peaking right now through late July and early August and will diminish quickly as they enter their rainy season in late August. In the mean time expect dust plumes, likely much smaller, moving across the Atlantic every few days. Also worth noting the dry dusty air does tend to suppress tropical activity in the Atlantic.

