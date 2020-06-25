Shots fired near West 14th, Warren Street Wednesday afternoon

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police Department officers investigated a report of shots fired in the area of West 14th Street and Warren Street at about 3:20 on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said they discovered several spent shell casings. Two houses and one car were struck.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with more information on this incident can call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

