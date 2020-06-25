Sunny Today, Heavy Rain & A Few Strong Storms Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A warm front will lift through the area on Friday. This will bring a hot and humid atmosphere to the QCA during the day. A cold front will arrive in the evening hours. This will bring us a round of showers and storms. Due to the amount of moisture and weaker shear, it appears the severe threat will be winds of 60mph+ and flash flooding. With this much moisture in the air, it will be tough for large hail to develop and the tornado risk will be very low. The biggest concern will be areas picking up another couple inches of rain leading to flash flooding and prolonged crests on area rivers. As of Thursday morning we are holding off on issuing a First Alert Day, but if the severe threat looks to be higher than what we are thinking now, we certainly will issue one. You can always head over the QC Weather app for the latest updates on our upcoming storm chances.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.