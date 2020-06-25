Advertisement

Sunny Today, Heavy Rain & A Few Strong Storms Friday

Humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees Friday too.
Flash flooding will be our biggest threat.
Flash flooding will be our biggest threat.(kwqc)
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A warm front will lift through the area on Friday. This will bring a hot and humid atmosphere to the QCA during the day. A cold front will arrive in the evening hours. This will bring us a round of showers and storms. Due to the amount of moisture and weaker shear, it appears the severe threat will be winds of 60mph+ and flash flooding. With this much moisture in the air, it will be tough for large hail to develop and the tornado risk will be very low. The biggest concern will be areas picking up another couple inches of rain leading to flash flooding and prolonged crests on area rivers. As of Thursday morning we are holding off on issuing a First Alert Day, but if the severe threat looks to be higher than what we are thinking now, we certainly will issue one. You can always head over the QC Weather app for the latest updates on our upcoming storm chances.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs professional licensure bill

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday signed a bill that will ease professional licensing requirements.

News

Davenport Star Spangled Extravaganza to be held July 3

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
You can view the 9:30 p.m. fireworks from Centennial Park, LeClaire Park and Modern Woodmen Park.

News

Eight more people test positive for coronavirus in Rock Island County

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Eight more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Rock Island County, bringing the total number of cases to 841, the Rock Island County Health Department reported Thursday.

News

Illinois health officials report 894 new COVID-19 cases, 41 additional deaths

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH has reported a total of 139,434 cases, including 6,810 deaths.

Latest News

News

Twelve indicted on federal gun, drug charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
Twelve people, all convicted felons, are facing 28 criminal charges in federal court as part of drug and gun investigations, United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum said Thursday.

News

Clinton woman arrested after multi-vehicle crash in Davenport

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Clinton woman was arrested Wednesday night after police say she fled from police in a stolen pickup truck and was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Davenport.

News

Iowa surpasses 27,000 coronavirus cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iowa has surpassed 27,000, Iowa Department of Public Health officials reported Thursday.

News

Government Bridge will close Saturday for maintenance

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Government Bridge will be closed for maintenance from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, the Rock Island Arsenal said on its Facebook page.

News

Scott, Rock Island County health officials concerned about increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Saharan Dust Plume Heading Towards Parts Of Illinois and Iowa This Weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Dust from the Saharan Desert in Africa will arrive in the QCA this weekend.