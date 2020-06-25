Advertisement

Trump administration supports another set of coronavirus stimulus payments

‘It’ll be very good. It’ll be very generous’
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
(CNN) – The White House is open to the idea of a second round of stimulus payments.

That possibility is on the negotiating table in Washington.

“We will be doing another stimulus package,” Trump said this week. “It’ll be very good. It’ll be very generous.”

However, some of the 160 million Americans who got money in the initial $2 trillion economic response could be left out.

This time around, the administration is pushing for a more limited approach, which would have a better chance of getting GOP support in Congress.

Congressional lawmakers are expected to weigh another economic spending bill late next month.

Lawmakers could also consider extending unemployment benefits, more support for small businesses and funding for states and cities.

There is broad agreement something must be done, but Republicans are divided on the specifics.

There’s also disagreement among Republicans about whether the next set of moves should include more direct stimulus payments.

