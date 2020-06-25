Twelve indicted on federal gun, drug charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Twelve people, all convicted felons, are facing 28 criminal charges in federal court as part of drug and gun investigations, United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum said Thursday.

Krickbaum said a federal grand jury handed up 11 indictments and one superseding indictment earlier this month in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

The investigations occurred in Scott and Des Moines counties, Krickbaum said.

Several of the defendants have been arrested, he said. They are:

· Alexander Jamica Hubbard, charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

· Jermaine Allen Ford, charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and distribution of a controlled substance.

· Adam Brent Branton, charged with distribution of a controlled substance and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

· David Christopher Westby, charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

· Vernon Lee Bellamy, charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.

· Darius Antwone Sims, charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.

· Nihjl Shaquielle Rahmhad Hoover, charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

The other cases will remain sealed until there is an arrest, Krickbaum said.

Additionally, 21 defendants have been federally charged with gun crimes out of the Davenport Divisional Office since Jan. 1.

During the same time period, 15 have been sentenced for gun-related crimes, resulting in sentences up to 240 months of imprisonment, with the average imprisonment sentence being 101 months or about 8.5 years, Krickbaum said.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“Prosecuting violent crime—especially gun crime—in places like Davenport and Burlington is our office’s top priority,” Krickbaum said. “Our message is very simple. Put down the gun, or we will ask a judge to put you in federal prison.”

These cases are part of Project Guardian and Project Safe Neighborhoods, which brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce gun crime and make neighborhoods safer.

The cases were investigated by the Davenport Police Department, Burlington Police Department, Bettendorf Police Department, and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The cases are being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

