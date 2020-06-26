Advertisement

Apple closing some stores in 5 states amid coronavirus surge

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apple is temporarily closing 32 stores in five states experiencing new spikes in coronavirus.

Apple is closing seven stores in Texas. So far, all the Texas stores affected are in the Houston area. An additional 14 stores in Florida will be closed as of Friday.

Some Apple stores in five states are closing temporarily amid a surge of coronavirus cases.
Some Apple stores in five states are closing temporarily amid a surge of coronavirus cases.(Source: CNN/file)

This is happening just days after Apple shut down 11 stores in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Apple temporarily shuttered all of its stores nationally in March and began a phased reopening in May. The company has said it will continue to monitor local conditions for employee and customer safety.

For stores that remain open, Apple is requiring customers to wear face coverings. Apple stores are also doing temperature checks and limiting capacity.

Customers with questions about Apple store closures can visit Apple’s FAQ.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Texas, Florida target bars amid surge in confirmed virus cases

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER
Texas shut down bars again on Friday and scaled back restaurant dining as coronavirus cases surge. Florida banned on-premises alcohol consumption at bars.

News

Iowa coronavirus deaths exceed 700, officials report

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The number of coronavirus deaths in Iowa has surpassed 700, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Friday.

National

Country music reckons with racial stereotypes and its future

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL
The country music industry has long been hesitant to address its long and complicated history with race, but the death of George Floyd in police custody and the protests it sparked in the U.S. and around the world became a sound too loud for the genre to ignore.

National

Minneapolis council puts plan to abolish police in motion

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The 12-0 vote is just the first step in a process that faces significant bureaucratic obstacles to make the November ballot, where the city’s voters would have the final say.

Latest News

Coronavirus

LIVE: White House task force on coronavirus briefing

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Whit House coronavirus task force holds a briefing Friday.

National

Confirmed new virus cases hit a new high in US

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By FRANCES D'EMILIO and KIM TONG-HYUNG
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

National

Police say person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured

Updated: 1 hour ago
A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been stabbed during a major incident Friday in the heart of the city.

News

Bix 7 organizers announce new competitive race opportunities

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Quad-City Times Virtual Bix 7 on Friday announced updated race opportunities that they say will offer a competitive component to this year’s virtual race format.

National

Pandemic takes toll on mental health of Americans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Mental health issues -- like so many other things -- are often being put to the test during this global coronavirus pandemic.

News

Man arrested after Carbon Cliff gunfire incident Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday night following a gunfire incident in Carbon Cliff.