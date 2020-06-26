Baking with Very Berry Raspberry Liqueur

Kewanee, Ill. (KWQC) -

Paula and her guest, chef Stephanie Godke, featured recipes using a new, locally-produced beverage called Very Berry Raspberry Liqueur from Mississippi River Distillery, LeClaire, IA. Godke demonstrates how to prepare Best Berry Cobbler (full recipe below) in this segment. Other delicious uses for the beverage were discussed such as simply sipping from a cordial glass or using in other recipes like lemon meringue pie or lemon-raspberry pound cake. Tons of additional recipes are available at Mississippi River Distillery Recipes.

Best Berry Cobbler

2 c. blackberries

1 c. raspberries

1 c. strawberries

2 c. pitted cherries

2 c. rhubarb

¼ c. brown sugar

1 lemon, juiced

6 TBSP butter, melted

1 c. milk

1 c. sugar

½ tsp salt

2 tsp baking powder

2 c. flour

½ tsp vanilla

1 TBSP Very Berry Raspberry Liqueur

½ c. sugar

2 TBSP cornstarch

2 c. boiling water

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In large bowl, add 8 cups of fruit and sprinkle with ¼ c of brown sugar. Gently mix with spoon or hands. Spray 9x13 pan with cooking spray and pour fruit on pan bottom. Squeeze juice of one lemon over top of fruit. In medium bowl, combine butter, milk, 1 c. sugar, salt, baking powder, flour, liqueur, and vanilla. Pour that over fruit. In the same bowl, add remaining ½ c. sugar and cornstarch—combine and pour over fruit. Over the entire cobbler, pour 2 cups of boiling water. Bake for 1 hour. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream!

Mississippi River Distillery/303 N. Cody Rd./LeClaire, Iowa Phone: (563) 484-4342 www.mrdistilling.com

