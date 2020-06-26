Advertisement

Bettendorf Catholic Church Prepares For Resumption Of Weekend Masses

Parishoners Will Need Tickets To Attend Mass
(KOTA)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf will resume weekend masses on Saturday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic closed churches this spring. But the services will look and sound much different for worshipers. First of all, church members will need tickets to attend Mass. Parish members will need to get tickets at least 3 days prior to Mass. Then, they must show up 15 minutes before the service begins to be seated by an usher. Everyone will be seated to allow for social distancing.

Church members 3 and older must also wear face masks while in the church building. Hand sanitizer will be available at all the church entrances, but people are also asked to bring some of their own to use. People are being asked to sanitize their hands before taking communion and again after they return to their pew.

Since singing has been shown to spread the virus, the only music will be instrumental. People are also encouraged to not linger after the service so the church can be properly cleaned for the next Mass.

Anyone who is not feeling well is being asked to stay at home as are people over the age of 65 and those with underlying health conditions.

