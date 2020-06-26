Bix 7 organizers announce new competitive race opportunities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Organizers of the Quad-City Times Virtual Bix 7 on Friday announced updated race opportunities that they say will offer a competitive component to this year’s virtual race format.

These competitive components are:

High School Challenge

Be the fastest male and female high school runner from Iowa or Illinois to run the Virtual Bix 7, and the Premier Buick GMC Dealers will present a check for $1,000 to your high school! Entering freshman through graduating seniors are eligible. Provide the name of your High School upon registration. Run between July 1-25. Submit proof of your time on the results page using Strava, Garmin, or other official timing display to qualify. Winning will not affect your athletic eligibility.

RRCA 7 Mile State Championship Race

In the spirit of sportsmanship and friendly competition, the Quad-City Times Virtual Bix 7 will remain the 2020 RRCA (Road Runner’s Club of America) 7 Mile State Championship Race! Eight medal places, seven miles to run, and a year’s worth of bragging rights if you win. Run between July 1-25. Submit proof of your time on the results page using Strava, Garmin, or other official timing display to qualify. RRCA state championships are an all-comers competition. Age-group winners for the Quad-City Times Virtual Bix 7 do not have to be a member of an RRCA club, a resident of Iowa nor the United States. Winning places include male & female for overall, 40+ (Masters), 50+ (Grand Masters), and 60+ (Senior Masters). RRCA membership is included when you join Cornbelt Running Club at cornbelt.org.

“Our team has been working diligently over the past months, exploring every option to make this year’s QuadCity Times Virtual Bix 7, Prairie Farms Quick Bix, and Arconic Jr Bix safe and successful events,” race organizers said in a media release.

“For more than 45 years, the Quad-City Times Bix 7 was held on the last Saturday of July. This year, you will have the whole month of July to Find Your Happy Pace.”

What is a virtual race? Race organizers say it is a safe way to run the race while maintaining physical distance. Participants will run/walk/jog, seven miles, two miles, or Jr Bix distance, between July 1- July 25 at the location of the participant’s choice.

Once completed, participants will submit their time on the Bix official website.

Visit bix7.com to register for the race.

