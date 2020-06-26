Advertisement

Brad Paisley headlining Saturday night’s Grand Ole Opry concert

Brad Paisley is performing at the Grand Ole Opry on June 27.
Brad Paisley is performing at the Grand Ole Opry on June 27.(Chris Hollo/Circle)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Country music superstar Brad Paisley will be performing at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday.

The performance at the empty venue will air on WTOK-TV Saturday night at 10:35 after Newscenter 11.

Keb’ Mo’ is also scheduled to perform. Circle will also livestream the show on its Facebook and YouTube pages live starting at 7 p.m.

Kick-off summer with Keb' Mo' and Brad Paisley! Be a part of a free livestream from the Grand Ole Opry on Sat, June 27...

Posted by Circle All Access on Monday, June 22, 2020

The Grand Ole Opry has continued its tradition of more than 4,900 consecutive Saturday night shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

