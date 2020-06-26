Advertisement

Davenport City Council hires firm to study flood mitigation

The city council unanimously voted on Thursday to hire Cedar Rapids-based HR Green.
By Spencer Maki
Jun. 26, 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport city leaders voted Thursday to move forward with flood mitigation plans.

“We’ve had a lot of community discussions and the one constant was, again, bring in someone. Give us a firm, give us a consultant, let’s have someone who’s really an expert in this field give us some advice and present a plan on what to do,” Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said at Thursday’s special session.

In a 9-0 vote, Davenport City Council hired Cedar Rapids-based consulting firm HR Green to come up with solutions to Mississippi flooding. The firm will collect data, study the city’s riverfront, and work with community voices over the course of the next 12 to 15 months before presenting a final plan to city council.

“You want to consider upstream and downstream impacts by building something permanent maybe are we impacting someone upstream or downstream by causing more floodwater to either backup or more down towards them,” Teresa Stadelmann, Senior Project Manager for HRGreen, said ”Coming up with a plan is going to require looking at all the different elements involved.”

The project zone spans several miles of riverfront, from the Village of East Davenport to Black Hawk Creek near Credit Island.

“One of the biggest issues with annual river flooding is that we lose access to our downtown. The businesses really suffer for months. And we’d like to keep that from happening,” Alderman At-Large Kyle Gripp said.

The city’s contract with HR Green will be at a cost of no more than $387,000. Seven engineering consultant firms were evaluated before narrowing it to one.

