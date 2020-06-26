Advertisement

Families of 3 deceased workers sue Tyson over Iowa outbreak

Published: Jun. 26, 2020
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The families of three workers who died after contracting coronavirus in an Iowa meat plant outbreak are suing Tyson Foods and its top executives, saying the company knowingly put employees at risk and lied to keep them on the job.

The lawsuit alleges that Tyson officials were aware the virus was spreading at the Waterloo pork processing plant by late March or early April but kept that information from employees and the public.

As the outbreak grew, the lawsuit alleges the company failed to implement safety measures, allowed some sick employees to remain on the production line, and falsely assured workers and the public that the plant was safe.

