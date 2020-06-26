First Alert Forecast

Advertisement

Strong Storms This Afternoon
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect from 4PM to Midnight today for strong & severe thunderstorms. Currently a warm front is lifting north through the area kicking up a few early morning storms. This front will bring warm and humid conditions, along with the fuel needed to power storms again later today. A cold front will enter the area around 4PM. This will be when the strongest storms are likely to form and start dropping ESE through our area until midnight. The main threats will be gusty winds, up to 65mph and heavy rain leading to flash flooding. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out for the first storms that do form, however the overall shear isn’t favorable for a long lived tornado threat locally. Rainfall amounts of 1″-2″+ are likely, especially north of I-80, thus flash flooding will become a concern in those areas. Once the front moves through the area our severe threat will come to an end from north to south. Warm and humid conditions will continue this weekend leading to daily chances for afternoon storms.

TODAY: Storms. High: 89°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Few storms. Low:70°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Warm with late day storms. High: 85°.

