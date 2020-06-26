Advertisement

First Alert Forecast

Mostly sunny and warmer Thursday
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Thursday night we could see some post-midnight thundershowers. Friday will bring more humidity which will kick the Heat Index into the 90s across the QCA, and

another round of showers and storms with warmer temps in the upper 80s. Some of the storms, which will mainly develop in the afternoon and evening hours could

bring severe weather to the QCA and there is already a Level 2 out of 5 risk for that. The weekend could end up mainly dry but it will remain warm with highs

well into the 80s and a few scattered t-storms can't be completely ruled out mainly for areas south of I-80. More showers and storms will be possible into early

next week with highs remaining in the mid and upper 80s.

TONIGHT: CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY WITH OVERNIGHT SCT. SHOWERS AND STORMS. LOW: 67°. WIND: S 5-10

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY & WARMER WITH AFTERNOON AND EVENING T-STORMS. HIGH: 88°. WIND: S/SW 10-15/25

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. A FEW SHOWERS AND STORMS MAINLY SOUTH. HIGH: 85°

Latest Forecast