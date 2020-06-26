Free Kindle Book for 2020 Graduates

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

First generation college graduate Sasha Frank is giving college graduates a free copy of her memoir ‘Introducing Sasha Frank’ (which can be found on Amazon and Barnes & Noble), to help them navigate through any traumatic and uncontrollable event, including the coronavirus quarantine.

During her guest stint on PSL, Sasha Frank, an author and blogger, explained that is was during the quarantine that she felt so alone and had nothing for reference on how to navigate the COVID crisis or start a life of independence after college. But this book is not just for young people, it is full of tips for anyone of any age that is currently trying to manage a major (sometimes traumatic) transition.

While jobless---since so many doors were closed during the nation’s COVID shut-down--she was able to recall her childhood love for music and writing. Turning pain into treasure, Frank wants to comfort others — who have or may go through a season such as this—through song and books such as “Introducing Sasha Frank”.

When Paula asked her to share one tip, Franks said, “Don’t compare yourself to anyone else. Your situation is unique when trying to find your path and purpose.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.