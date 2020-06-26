Illinois minimum wage goes up to $10 per hour

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - While people in Illinois start heading back to work as part of phase 4 reopening, they may be seeing more money in their paycheck.

The state's minimum wage will increase to $10 per hour beginning July 1.

Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation providing a path to a $15 minimum wage by 2025. Minimum wage earners received the first increase of $1 to $9.25 per hour on January 1, 2020.

Prior to the January increase, the last time Illinois increased its minimum wage was in 2010, WHEN the minimum wage was raised from $8.00 to $8.25 per hour.

Cook County has a higher minimum wage increasing to $13 per hour beginning July 1, 2020 and 50 cents higher than that for workers in the City of Chicago.

The new law maintains provisions for workers who receive tips to be paid a minimum of 60 percent of the hourly minimum wage. They still need to earn the minimum wage after receiving tips. The minimum wage for workers under the age of 18, and who work fewer than 650 hours, is $8 per hour.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, which is the same in Iowa.

