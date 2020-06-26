Advertisement

Illinois State Police arrest Department of Corrections employee

By Angela Rose
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation (ISP DII) arrested an Illinois Department of Correction (IDOC) employee on Thursday, according to an ISP news release.

Police said they arrested Daniel Lara, a 30-year-old man from Springfield, for one count of custodial sexual misconduct and one count of official misconduct.

On Wednesday, IDOC notified ISP DII of an allegation of custodial sexual misconduct again Lara. Police said that’s when the investigation started.

On Thursday, Logan County State’s Attorney Bradley Hauge approved charges of custodial sexual misconduct and official misconduct. That’s when Lara was arrested by ISP DII.

“The Illinois State Police, Division of Internal Investigation, in cooperation with state of Illinois agencies in the Executive Branch, strives to address criminal misconduct allegations and promote safety in the workplace,” said ISP DII Deputy Directory Col. Jamal Simington, in a news release. “This investigation is one example of the diligent efforts the ISP agents invest in upholding the public’s trust.”

Lara is being held at the Logan County Jail as he waits for a bond hearing.

The IDOC assisted with the investigation and arrest.

