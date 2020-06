Iowa coronavirus deaths exceed 700, officials report

(KWQC) - The number of coronavirus deaths in Iowa has surpassed 700, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Friday.

The state’s website, which reports the data in real-time, shows that 493 new confirmed coronavirus cases and seven deaths were reported between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday.

That brings the statewide total to 27,555 confirmed cases and 701 deaths. Officials reported that 282,013 Iowans have been tested for the virus and 17,140 people have recovered as of Thursday morning.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Scott County reported 530 confirmed cases (11,293 tested), 10 deaths, and 394 recovered. On Thursday, there were 497 confirmed cases, according to the state website.

A breakdown of other local cases includes:

· Muscatine, 599 confirmed cases (4,173 tested); 45 deaths; 512 recovered.

· Louisa, 357 confirmed cases (1,365 tested); 13 deaths; 289 recovered.

· Des Moines, 82 confirmed cases (2,547 tested); two deaths; 62 recovered.

· Henry, 80 confirmed cases (1,537 tested); three deaths; 71 recovered.

· Lee, 44 confirmed cases (1,707 tested); one death; 33 recovered.

· Jackson, 21 confirmed cases (1,061) tested); no deaths; 13 recovered.

· Clinton, 83, confirmed cases (2,881 tested); one death; 67 recovered.

· Cedar, 69 confirmed cases (1,472 tested); one death; 50 recovered.

