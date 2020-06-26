Iowa News Digest

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Iowa. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org. Iowa News Editor Scott McFetridge can also be reached at 515-243-3281 or smcfetridge@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

POLICE REFORMS-IOWA

IOWA CITY — An Iowa agency that has been given new powers to remove problem police officers can take years to ban those who commit serious crimes and misconduct and rarely sanctions anyone for improper policing alone, a review by The Associated Press shows. By Ryan J. Foley. SENT: 700 words, photos.

AROUND THE STATE:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

DES MOINES — Iowa surpassed 700 deaths from the coronavirus on Friday and known additional positive cases jumped by 493 in the last 24 hours. By David Pitt. SENT: 200 words.

MEDIA-LOCAL NEWS

NEW YORK — North Carolina journalism professor Penelope Muse Abernathy has a grim job, compiling statistics that chronicle the decline of local news across the country. That picture isn’t getting any brighter in her latest report, out this week. By David Bauder. SENT: 700 words. NOTE Iowa mention.

IN BRIEF:

NURSE-DRUG THEFT — A Cedar Rapids nurse accused of taking painkillers from hospital patients’ intravenous lines and injecting herself has been sentenced to four months in federal prison.

PIT BULL ATTACK-CHARGES — Police in suburban Des Moines say a man sicced a pit bull on other people at a party before he killed the dog himself after it turned on him.

SPORTS:

None at this hour.

____

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.