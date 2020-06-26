Advertisement

Iowa schools prepare re-opening guidelines

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Jun. 26, 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Schools across the country are getting ready for their students, whether that be in-person or virtually. The Iowa Department of Education released guidelines for schools on Thursday, saying they do not recommend face masks be required for students and staff and that schools cannot guarantee social distancing throughout the day.

Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley School Districts say it's still too early to make any final decisions as to what the school year will look like. "It's very difficult to come up with a decision at this time," said Pleasant Valley Superintendent Brian Strusz. He says over 200 people have been involved in deciding the re-opening process so far.

Iowa school districts can add on their own guidelines for when they re-open in just a few weeks. The guidance is leaving some like Jeff Spelhaug, who is Bettendorf Community School's interim superintendent, confused about who to turn to. "We need to come to understand does the state trump or local health department trump? We need some clarity and that clarity will certainly be worked out when it comes to social distancing, face masks, or whatever else," shares Splehaug.

While the state does not recommend requiring the use of face masks, local health officials do encourage the use if social distancing measures cannot be taken.

“What’s the most optimal way to have kids wearing a mask? Is it all day, part of a day? Is it an age group? Those are questions we’re asking ourselves every day,” says Strusz.

Some parents are split on whether or not they’d want their kids to wear masks, according to North Scott’s superintendent Joe Stutting: “when we said we were thinking about requiring masks, some said ‘my kid won’t wear a mask’ and others that said ‘I won’t send my kid unless masks are required.’ So no matter what decision you make, there’s probably no right or wrong decision.”

Stutting says one of the areas he’s most concerned with is school busses since his district spans over 220 square miles. “We bus a lot of kids and can’t do social distancing. Not only are we concerned for our kids but our bus drivers who are of older age and are considered at risk. We’ve already added hand sanitizers and added guidelines so bus drivers are first on the bus and off the bus,” shares Stutting. He realizes that may work with athletics, but it may not be ideal for daily routes.

Spelhaug says he has four kids of his own and understands parents wanting to know what the year will look like, “but time is also our ally in getting this done right and getting all of our children educated effectively. I’m very confident to do that.”

"If you look two months back to April 25, a lot of things have changed. We'd love to make a decision tomorrow, we really would. But the climate is changing so rapidly that we can't make that decision. We have all these plans in place and we will make an informed decision closer to that date, based upon where we are at that time," shares Strusz.

Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley School Districts say they are looking at three main options for the school year: 100% in-person, 100% online, or a hybrid of both. They'll be taking parent feedback into consideration before making a final decision. You can expect a survey in the next coming weeks.

Stutting says as of now, they are planning on 100% in-person learning unless they receive guidance from state or local officials to do otherwise.

Guidelines for Illinois schools were announced on Tuesday. Some of them include requiring the use of PPE, requiring social distancing whenever possible, and prohibiting more than 50 people from gathering in one space.

