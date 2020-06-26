Jackson County Fair postponed until 2021

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - The Jackson County Fair Board on Friday announced that this year’s fair will be postponed until 2021.

The board said on its Facebook page that it made the decision to postpone all events due to recent spikes in coronavirus cases in the county and “per the Jackson County Board of Health position statements.”

“The Jackson County Fairboard has decided to follow the position statement as presented by the Jackson County Board of Health which limits large crowd gatherings to 2500 people or less,” according to the Facebook post. “With this guidance, we feel that we are unable to maintain the crowd and follow CDC guidelines at our music events, Night of Destruction and other fair events. More information on upcoming events to follow.”

