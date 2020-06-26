Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA SCHOOLS

Iowa school reopening plan doesn't require masks, distancing

GRIMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa school officials have released guidelines that allow schools to reopen to normal activities as of July 1 without health checks before entering the building, no required face coverings and no required social distancing. A spokeswoman for the Iowa State Education Association, the state’s teacher’s union, says the plan doesn’t comply with CDC guidelines for public places and is an “obscene” gamble on the health of students, teachers and other school employees. An education department spokeswoman says the guidance was created with the Iowa Department of Public Health and schools may require their own stricter measures after consulting with a lawyer and local public health officials.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEAT PLANTS-LAWSUIT

Families of 3 deceased workers sue Tyson over Iowa outbreak

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The families of three workers who died after contracting coronavirus in an Iowa meat plant outbreak are suing Tyson Foods and its top executives, saying the company knowingly put employees at risk and lied to keep them on the job.The lawsuit alleges that Tyson officials were aware the virus was spreading at the Waterloo pork processing plant by late March or early April but kept that information from employees and the public.As the outbreak grew, the lawsuit alleges the company failed to implement safety measures, allowed some sick employees to remain on the production line, and falsely assured workers and the public that the plant was safe.

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA TESTING

2 lawmakers, farmer say TestIowa mishandled their samples

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Two lawmakers said Thursday that Iowa’s coronavirus testing program mishandled their samples when they tried to get tested after the recent legislative session concluded.Sen. Zach Wahls and Rep. Dave Jacoby, both Coralville Democrats, said that they traveled separately to Cedar Rapids to get tested through TestIowa, the $26 million program touted by Gov. Kim Reynolds.Both wanted to make sure they were virus-free after interacting with colleagues and the public during the session.Both lawmakers’ samples were taken on different days last week. Each said they were informed several days later that their samples were “damaged” or “unusable” and therefore they had to be retested.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GAMES CANCELED

COVID-19 cases led to suspension of games at Iowa ballpark

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two high school baseball games scheduled for Thursday at Principal Park in Des Moines will not be played after officials said a ballpark staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Officials with the park, which is home to the Triple-A minor league Iowa Cubs, say all staff at the ballpark will now undergo testing for COVID-19. Ankeny Christian and Orient Macksburg, as well as Indianola and Gilbert, had been scheduled to play at the park. When it resumed high school baseball games earlier this month, Iowa became the first state in the nation to bring back high school athletics in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

ELECTION 2020-CANVASSING

Campaigning finds a new normal as door-knocking resumes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic isn't going away anytime soon, but political campaigns are forging ahead with in-person organizing. The pandemic upended elections this year, forcing campaigns to shift organizing activities almost entirely online and compelling both parties to reconfigure their conventions. President Donald Trump decided to move the Republican National Convention to Florida after a spat with North Carolina's governor over that state's pace of reopening. Democrats will hold almost all of their convention virtually. But even as some states see record increases in infection rates, Republicans and Democrats are getting back to the in-person door-knocking that took a pause at the start of the pandemic.

58 CATS RESCUED

58 cats rescued from Iowa home

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Fifty-eight cats were rescued from an Iowa home, but rescuers was unable to save one other dehydrated cat who died shortly after they arrived. The Des Moines Register reports the animals rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa from a home in Mitchell County ranged in age from kittens to adult cats. The group says they found urine and feces all over the home. All the cats in the home had fleas and mites, and some had respiratory infections and ringworm.