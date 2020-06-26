Advertisement

Man arrested after Carbon Cliff gunfire incident Thursday

FILE: Police lights
FILE: Police lights(WAVE3)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARBON CLIFF, Ill. (KWQC) - A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday night following a gunfire incident in Carbon Cliff.

At 10:30 p.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 900 block of 1st Avenue for a report of someone shooting a firearm from a home towards another person.

Deputies secured the perimeter of the home and waited for the arrival of the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service Team, the sheriff’s office said in a media release.

Upon arrival of EST, and with the use of an armored vehicle, the occupants of the home were given verbal commands to exit the home, the sheriff’s office said.

A short time later, the man and a 22-year-old woman left the home and were secured by deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

The man, who deputies have not yet named, was later arrested and taken to the Rock Island County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, no FOID card, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

No injuries were reported Thursday.

The incident is under investigation.

